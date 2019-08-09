09 Aug 2019

DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (08 August 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 08 Aug 2019
Following the escalation of the security situation in Murzuq in the first week of August, at least 430 families (approximately 2,150 individuals) have been displaced in the last 72 hours to Sebha, Ubari, Wadi Etba, Al Gatroun and safer neighborhoods in Murzuq. Reported hostilities included airstrikes in areas inhabited by civilians, particularly in Disa neighborhood in Murzuq City. According to initial reports, over 75 people have been killed in the last days and many more injured.

Humanitarian priority needs reported by field observers include medical supplies and health assistance, followed by food, WASH and NFIs (mattresses, blankets, solar lamps, cleaning materials, hygiene kits). The deteriorating security situation reportedly also led to intermittent road closures and damage to infrastructure in Murzuq.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

