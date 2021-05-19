DTM Libya - Intention Survey of Tawergha IDPs, May 2021

SUMMARY

In 2011 around 40,000 people from Tawergha were forcibly displaced due to armed conflict and hostilities. The damage to public and private infrastructure has left the town unhabitable, and so far, only around 6,900 individuals have returned as of May 2021. This DTM publication presents the findings of rapid intention surveys conducted with 690 Tawergha IDP households in Albrayga, Bani Waleed, Benghazi, Ejdabia, Janzour, Jalu, Tarhuna, Tobruk and Tripoli with an aim of better understanding their intentions, needs and socio-economic conditions to help guide interventions that promote durable solutions.