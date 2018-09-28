28 Sep 2018

DTM Libya | IDP & Returnee Report, Round 21 | July - August 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 23 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

This report presents the findings of Round 21 of DTM data collection, which took place in July and August 2018. Over the past year, the number of identified returnees in Libya has been steadily on the rise across data collection rounds conducted in 2017 and 2018.

This trend continued in Round 21 as the number of returnees identified by DTM increased to 382,222 returnees across Libya. Benghazi continues to be the municipality with the highest number of returnees in Libya (189,000 returnees as of August 2018) and also accounted for 8,700 new returnees in Round 21.

At the same time, during the reporting period new displacements were reported in several locations, including 370 Tawerghan families (1,850 individuals) who were evicted from Trig Al Matar Camp in Tripoli in August. Other notable displacements included displacements from Derna were more than 2,400 new IDPs were identified in surrounding areas in Eastern Libya compared to the previous round conducted in May-June 2018.

Please note that shortly after the data collection for Round 21 was concluded, significant displacements were reported from Tripoli to surrounding areas and other destinations in Libya. More information can be found in DTM’s Flash Updates available on www.globaldtm.info/libya.

The primary needs of Libya’s internally displaced population were identified to be food, shelter and access to health services, while for returnees NFIs, WASH and education were identified as most commonly cited priority needs.

The following report provides more details on IDP and returnee locations, origins, shelter settings and priority needs.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.