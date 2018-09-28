DTM Libya | IDP & Returnee Report, Round 21 | July - August 2018

This report presents the findings of Round 21 of DTM data collection, which took place in July and August 2018. Over the past year, the number of identified returnees in Libya has been steadily on the rise across data collection rounds conducted in 2017 and 2018.

This trend continued in Round 21 as the number of returnees identified by DTM increased to 382,222 returnees across Libya. Benghazi continues to be the municipality with the highest number of returnees in Libya (189,000 returnees as of August 2018) and also accounted for 8,700 new returnees in Round 21.

At the same time, during the reporting period new displacements were reported in several locations, including 370 Tawerghan families (1,850 individuals) who were evicted from Trig Al Matar Camp in Tripoli in August. Other notable displacements included displacements from Derna were more than 2,400 new IDPs were identified in surrounding areas in Eastern Libya compared to the previous round conducted in May-June 2018.

Please note that shortly after the data collection for Round 21 was concluded, significant displacements were reported from Tripoli to surrounding areas and other destinations in Libya. More information can be found in DTM’s Flash Updates available on www.globaldtm.info/libya.

The primary needs of Libya’s internally displaced population were identified to be food, shelter and access to health services, while for returnees NFIs, WASH and education were identified as most commonly cited priority needs.

The following report provides more details on IDP and returnee locations, origins, shelter settings and priority needs.