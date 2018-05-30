DTM Libya | IDP & Returnee Report, Round 19 | March - April 2018

CONTEXT

This report presents the findings of Round 19 of DTM data collection, which took place in March and April 2018. Over the past year, the number of identified returnees in Libya has been steadily on the rise across data collection rounds conducted in 2017 and 2018. Apart from the aforementioned increase of returnees, Round 19 also illustrates a 3% decrease in the number of IDPs within Libya compared to the previous round.

During the reporting period, 2,500 new returnees where recorded in Benghazi which continues to be the baladiya with the highest number of returnees in Libya (177,000 returnees as of April 2018).

Meanwhile, the Tawerghan community remains displaced following the attempted return to Tawergha from the East, South and West of Libya in February 2018. The community remains displaced in two locations,

Hrawa (Checkpoint 40) and Qrart Alkataf. A small number of new displacements were reported in locations in the Tripoli area, including in Tarhun (Muhalla Targhlat) where clashed erupted on the 9th of April; please refer to page 7 for more details.

As in previous rounds, the primary needs of Libya’s returnee population remain access to health services. The second most cited need for returnees are access to education, followed by access to security. In this round children were reported to be attending school irregularly in four baladiyas (Derna, Ubari, Janzour and Hrawa). Reported reasons for irregular attendance included damaged schools, safety issues and overcrowding

The following report will provide more details on IDP and returnee timelines of displacement and return, origins and areas of residence, shelter settings and needs.