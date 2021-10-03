DTM Libya - Hai Alandalus Flash Update (3 October 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

On October 1, 2021, Libyan authorities conducted a widespread security operation in the Hai Alandalus municipality that included raids on houses and temporary accommodations used by migrants and asylum seekers, specifically affecting those present in the area of Gargarish. This has adversely affected the situation of migrants in the area resulting in loss of life, casualties, and mass detention.1 One migrant was reported to have lost their life, while at least 15 others were injured, six seriously injured, including two referred to intensive care.

Most of the migrants and asylum seekers detained during this security operation were taken to Directorate for Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM) managed immigration detention centers.

• Transfer of at least 4,187 migrants – including at least 511 women and 60 children – to Mabani detention center (DC) was reported which is well over the capacity of the center.

• Shara Zawya DC received at least 395 migrants since the security operation with up to 30 pregnant women and 155 children reported to be included. The center already had an existing caseload of at least 182 migrants previously rescued at sea.

• At least 570 migrants were transferred to Abusliem DC as of the last updates.

The number of migrants detained may increase as the security operations continue in several parts of the affected area, and transfers from these centers to other centers are also possible.