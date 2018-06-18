18 Jun 2018

DTM Libya - Derna Flash Update (14 June 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (445.32 KB)

Following continued clashes in Derna, at least 1,791 households (approximately 8,955 individuals) have been displaced to the baladiyas of Shahat and Umm Arrazam over the past three days, bringing the total number of families displaced to surrounding areas of Derna since mid-May to 3,854 (approximately 19,270 individuals). While the majority of displaced households are staying in private accommodation, some are currently sheltered in schools in the communities of Martuba, Shahat, Soussa, Tamimi, Umm Arrazam, Al Bayda and Al Qubba.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.