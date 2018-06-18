DTM Libya - Derna Flash Update (14 June 2018)

Following continued clashes in Derna, at least 1,791 households (approximately 8,955 individuals) have been displaced to the baladiyas of Shahat and Umm Arrazam over the past three days, bringing the total number of families displaced to surrounding areas of Derna since mid-May to 3,854 (approximately 19,270 individuals). While the majority of displaced households are staying in private accommodation, some are currently sheltered in schools in the communities of Martuba, Shahat, Soussa, Tamimi, Umm Arrazam, Al Bayda and Al Qubba.