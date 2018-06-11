11 Jun 2018

DTM Libya - Derna Alert Snapshot (9 June 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 09 Jun 2018 View Original
Over the past three days, at least 1,643 households (approximately 8,215 individuals) have been displaced from Derna to the baladiyas of Shahat, Al Qubba, Al Bayda, Umm Arrazam and Benghazi. The majority of displaced families are currently staying in private accommodation while some are being sheltered in schools in the communities of Shahat, Soussa, Umm Arrazam, Al Bayda and Al Qubba. Reported priority needs include food, cooking utensils, NFIs and basic medical supplies. Since the start of the escalation of the security situation in Derna in mid-May, at least 2,183 families (approximately 10,915 individuals) have been displaced to surrounding areas of Derna.
Inside Derna, the humanitarian situation remains alarming, following intensified clashes over the past weeks, triggering population movements of at least 800 families between neighborhoods inside Derna. Reportedly, as of 09 June, at least 160 families are hosted in IDP shelters in schools inside Derna.

International Organization for Migration:

