05 Jun 2018

DTM Libya - Derna Alert Snapshot (4 June 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (448.88 KB)

As the security situation in Derna escalated in the second half of May 2018, local population have been displaced to the sourrounding areas of Martuba, Shahat, Al Qubba, Soussa, Tobruk and Al Bayda. Over the past 24 hours, another 115 households (~575 individuals) were reportedly displaced to Tobruk, Shahat, Al Qubba and Al Bayda, bringing the total number of displaced from Derna over the past two weeks to 540 families (~2,700 individuals).

