DTM Libya - Derna Alert Snapshot (1 June 2018)

Following continued shelling and clashes in Derna, at least 175 families (~875 individuals) were displaced on 30-31 May 2018 to the surrounding areas of Martuba, Shahat, Al Qubba, Soussa and Al Bayda, bringing the total displacements from Derna to adjacent areas in the last two weeks to at least 425 families (~2,125 individuals). Reported priority needs in Martuba and Soussa include Food, NFIs and basic medical supplies.

The humanitarian situation inside Derna remains critical with only intermittent access to electricity and water network. Population movements between suburbs and the center of Derna due to continued shelling reportedly affected at least 500 families in May.