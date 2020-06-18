DTM Libya - Bani Waleed, Tarhuna, Sirt, Ejdabia, Benghazi Flash Update 4 (18 June 2020)

SUMMARY

Since DTM’s last update on displacement from Tarhuna and Sirt on 10 June, an additional 760 displaced families (approximately 3,800 individuals) were identified, bringing the total of internally displaced persons to at least 5,550 families (approximately 27,750 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes since 04 June. According to field observers, the security situation in Sirt and near-by locations remains tense.