DTM Libya - Bani Waleed, Tarhuna, Sirt, Ejdabia, Benghazi Flash Update (10 June 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Displacement towards Eastern Libya continues to be reported by field observers since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 07 June 2020. Furthermore, armed conflict in Wadi Al Jareef (Sirt region) on 10 June reportedly heavily affected local communities, leading to new displacement to Sirt city (at least 1,900 IDPs). Overall, DTM identified an additional 1,095 internally displaced families (approximately 5,475 individuals) since the last update, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons to at least 4,790 families (approximately 23,950 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes since 04 June.

DISPLACEMENT LOCATIONS

New arrivals of IDPs were reported in urban areas in Eastern Libya, particularly in Benghazi and Ejdabia, but also other locations such as Al Bayda, Shahat, Tobruk, Abyar and Qaminis. Some of the new IDPs had reportedly previously stayed in Sirt and Shwayrif, but moved further East. Please refer to the map on page two for more details on the current displacement locations.