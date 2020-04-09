DTM Libya - Abusliem Flash Update (9 April 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Following reports of increased shelling and artillery fire in Western Libya over the past weeks, various areas of Abusliem municipality were directly affected by multiple airstrikes on 06-07 April 2020. According to field observers, at least 745 families (approximately 3,725 individuals) were forced to displace from conflict affected areas of Abusliem municipality, and from the neighborhoods of Salah Eddin and Al Hadba due to the deteriorating security situation.

DISPLACEMENT LOCATIONS

Reportedly, these internally displaced moved to safer areas within Abusliem municipality and adjacent Hai Al Andalus (1,250 new IDPs), as well as to surrounding areas, including Tajoura (825 new IDPs), Suq Al Jumaa (675 new IDPs) and Janzour (425 new IDPs). Arrivals were also reported in locations along the coast further away such as Azzawya (375 new IDPs) and Al Khums (175 new IDPs). Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

HUMANITARIAN PRIORITY NEEDS

Most IDP families are reportedly staying with host families and in rented accommodations. Humanitarian priority needs in displacement locations include food and non-food items, followed by WASH and health assistance.