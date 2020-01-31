DTM Libya - Abu Qurayn, Misrata, Sirt Flash Update (31 January 2020)

Following shifts in territorial control in the Sirt region on 06 January 2020, a gradual deterioration of the humanitarian situation in locations close to the frontline has been reported by field observers. On 26 January, the security situation further escalated in Abu Qurayn, 130 km West of Sirt, resulting in the displacement of at least 120 families over the past 72 hours towards Misrata, the Sirt region and further south to Al Jufra.

Displacement has also been reported within localities of Sirt municipality (285 families). Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

Reportedly, local crisis committees also requested humanitarian safe passages for civilians towards safer areas. The increasingly volatile security situation, request for evacuation, and displacement pattern observed so far represents serious protection concerns with regards to the protection of civilians.

The main humanitarian needs reported are related to food, protection, shelter and nonfood items.