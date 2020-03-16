DTM Libya - Abu Qurayn, Misrata, Sirt Flash Update (16 March 2020)

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in February, the security situation around Abu Qurayn, especially near al-Washkah area, reportedly remained tense as shelling and artillery fire continued to be reported in the first week of March. DTM identified an additional 372 internally displaced families (approximately 1,860 individuals), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Abu Qurayn and Sirt to at least 930 families (approximately 4,650 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the last week of January.

Displacement dynamics were observed both towards Western Libya (Misrata) and towards Eastern Libya (Ejdabia, Benghazi, Al Brega, Al Arqoub, Marada, Al Zwaitina). Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

Shelter arrangements reported by IDP families were primarily rented accommodation (72%) and host families (28%).

Humanitarian priority needs included food, non-food items, WASH and health assistance. In most locations humanitarian service delivery had reportedly commenced by both local and international organizations, but a few gaps were identified in displacement locations in Eastern Libya (primarily in Benghazi).