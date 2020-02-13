DTM Libya - Abu Qurayn, Misrata, Sirt Flash Update (13 February 2020) [EN/AR]

Displacement

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 31 January 2019, the security situation in Abu Qurayn and surrounding areas reportedly remained tense. DTM identified an additional 153 internally displaced families (approximately 765 individuals), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Abu Qurayn and Sirt to at least 558 families (approximately 2,790 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the last week of January. Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

Humanitarian Needs

DTM conducted a quick assessment of new IDPs in Misrata on 05 February in support of humanitarian partners, surveying 60 newly displaced families. The majority of displaced families (79%) reported to be staying in rented accommodation, while 21% are staying with host families. Apart from protection of civilians, the main reported humanitarian needs are related to shelter (86% of respondents), food (55%), non-food items(55%) and health (29%). Most frequently cited NFI needs are blankets (55%), clothing (38%) and matresses (36%).