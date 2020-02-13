13 Feb 2020

DTM Libya - Abu Qurayn, Misrata, Sirt Flash Update (13 February 2020) [EN/AR]

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (338.79 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (310.55 KB)Arabic version

Displacement

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 31 January 2019, the security situation in Abu Qurayn and surrounding areas reportedly remained tense. DTM identified an additional 153 internally displaced families (approximately 765 individuals), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Abu Qurayn and Sirt to at least 558 families (approximately 2,790 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the last week of January. Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

Humanitarian Needs

DTM conducted a quick assessment of new IDPs in Misrata on 05 February in support of humanitarian partners, surveying 60 newly displaced families. The majority of displaced families (79%) reported to be staying in rented accommodation, while 21% are staying with host families. Apart from protection of civilians, the main reported humanitarian needs are related to shelter (86% of respondents), food (55%), non-food items(55%) and health (29%). Most frequently cited NFI needs are blankets (55%), clothing (38%) and matresses (36%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.