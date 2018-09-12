Distribution of First Batch of Essential Medicines to six selected PHC Centers in Libya [EN/AR]

Availability of essential medicines is key in order to ensure access and utilization of PHC facilities by population. WHO in collaboration with MOH in Libya has been able to successfully complete the distribution process of first batch of essential medicines to six selected Primary Health Care (PHC) Centers which are located in the East, West and South Regions of Libya. The kits contain wide variety of medications including medicines which are used to treat non- communicable disease at PHC level. The mentioned medicines and supplies are estimated to cover almost 19,000 beneficiaries for three months from the targeted catchment population of the six health facilities.

The medications and medical supplies have been procured to support the implementation of PHC project which is entitled “Improving Access to PHC services in Libya” which is funded by Department for International Development (DFID). It is important to note that the procurement process of the second and third batch of medicine and medical supplies is currently underway. The provision of life saving medications will support the implementation of family practice approach by the mentioned health facilities and will thus result in the increased utilization of health facilities by the catchment population.