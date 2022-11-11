Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 43 | July - August 2022

IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme identified a total of 679,974 migrants from over 41 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 43 of data collection (July - August 2022).

The number of migrants in Libya has continued to increase slightly compared to the previous reporting period (667,440 migrants, Round 42, June 2022) in line with a trend that started at the beginning of 2021. Prior to 2021 the number of migrants in Libya had been decreasing following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The number of migrants in Libya identified during Round 43 is also higher than the number of migrants for the corresponding period in 2019 (636,426 migrants, Round 27, September 2019).