Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 42 | May - June 2022

OVERVIEW

IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme identified a total of 667,440 migrants from over 41 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 42 of data collection (May - June 2022).

Data collected by DTM Libya continues to show an increase in the number of migrants in Libya compared to the previous reporting period (649,788 migrants, Round 41, April 2022) in line with a trend that started at the beginning of 2021. This increase also corresponds with the arrival of seasonal migrant workers in Libya (generally between March and May).

The number of migrants in Libya identified during Round 42 is higher than for the corresponding period in 2021 (597,611 migrants, Round 37, June 2021) and slightly above that of 2019 (655,144 migrants, Round 26, July 2019).

Socio-economic situation

The continued political uncertainty in Libya is negatively impacting the country’s economy. This situation remains challenging for migrants, especially new arrivals who face the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and security issues. The unemployment rate among migrants interviewed in May and June 2022 (22%) increased slightly compared to the previous two rounds of data collection (Round 41 (18%) and Round 40 (17%)) and remains higher than pre-pandemic levels (17%, Round 29, February 2020). The unemployment rate was higher among female migrants (34%) than males (20%) as well as among those who have arrived less than six months ago (54%) and among the younger age groups, particularly those aged 18-25 (31%) (Fig 1 in the PDF) compared to those who have been in the country for longer, or are older.

Financial difficulties remain the most pressing issue for the majority of migrants (59%) interviewed in May and June 2022 followed by lack of identity documents (47%) and lack of information (e.g. on migration or available services) (Fig 2).

A greater percentage of unemployed migrants reported facing difficulties compared to those who were employed, except for issues related to identity documents.

Security situation

During the reporting period, the security situation remained volatile with intermittent clashes recorded in Tripoli in May and June. The protracted instability, mobilization of armed elements and low-impact clashes continue to affect migrants and Libyans.

A total of 17 per cent of migrants interviewed in May and June 2022 identified security-related issues, such as attacks and assaults as one of the three main difficulties they faced. A slightly greater percentage of migrants who reported that the lack of identity documents was among the three main difficulties they faced also identified attacks and assaults as one of the top issues they faced compared to those for whom a lack of documents was not a top issue. This finding is in line with analysis from the Protection Sector, according to which individuals missing documentation are more vulnerable to being harassed, facing extortion or detainment at checkpoints, among other risks.