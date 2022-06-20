Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 41 | Feb 2022 - Apr 2022

Summary

IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme identified a total of 649,788 migrants from over 41 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 41 of data collection (February - April 2022). In line with a trend that started at the beginning of 2021, data collected by DTM Libya shows that the number of migrants in Libya has continued to increase compared to the previous reporting period (635,051 migrants, Round 40, January 2022) (Fig 1). In 2020, the number of migrants in Libya declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing mobility restrictions, security controls as well as economic downturn. While the removal of the COVID-19 related mobility restrictions, improvement in the labour market (as seen in the reduced migrant unemployment rate) and cessation of armed conflict may have contributed to an increase in the number of migrants, this trend also corresponds with the arrival of seasonal migrant workers in Libya (generally between March and May).