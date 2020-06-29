Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya's Migrant Report Round 30 | (March - April 2020)

This report presents the findings of DTM Round 30 (March - April 2020) data collection, in which at least 625,638 migrants from over 44 countries of origin were identified in Libya. The majority of migrants (67%) were from neighbouring countries, especially Niger (128,953 migrants), Chad (102,725 migrants), Egypt (102,700 migrants) and Sudan (75,967 migrants). The substantial presence of migrants from neighbouring countries reflects the important influence of historical ties between communities across the Libyan borders and the role of geographical proximity in determining the dynamics of migration to Libya.