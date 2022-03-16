Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 40 | Dec 2021 - Jan 2022

SUMMARY

DTM Libya identified a total of 635,051 migrants from over 44 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 40 of data collection (December 2021 – January 2022). The data collected by DTM Libya shows that the number of migrants in Libya has continued to increase slightly compared to the previous reporting period (621,007 migrants in Round 39, October-November 2021) following a trend which started at the beginning of 2021. However, the number of migrants in Libya in December 2021 – January 2022 still remains lower than for the corresponding period in 2019 (653,800 migrants Round 29, Jan-Feb 2020).