Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 39 | October - November 2021

DTM Libya identified a total of 621,007 migrants from over 43 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 39 of data collection (October – November 2021). In line with a trend which started at the beginning of 2021, the number of migrants in Libya has continued to increase during the months of October and November while remaining slightly lower than in 2019 for the corresponding reporting period (654,081 migrants during Round 28). In 2020, the migrant population in Libya decreased following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn as well as tightened security controls and mobility restrictions.