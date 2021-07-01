Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 36 | March - April 2021

SUMMARY

DTM Libya identified a total of 591,415 migrants from over 43 nationalities in the 100 Libyan municipalities in March and April 2021 during Round 36 of data collection. During the reporting period, the number of migrants in Libya continued to increase slightly compared to Round 35 of data collection while remaining lower than pre-pandemic levels. This rise is likely the result of a combination of factors, including the gradual ease of mobility restrictions since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Libya in mid-April 2021 as well as the improvement in the security situation since the ceasefire agreement and the formation of the government of national unity in March 2021. However, the slow pace of recovery from years of conflict and political instability, and more recently the impact of the pandemic on the local economy continue to affect migrants in Libya as well.