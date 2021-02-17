Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 34 | November - December 2020

OVERVIEW

In November and December 2020, 571,464 migrants from over 41 nationalities were identified in all 100 Libyan municipalities during Round 34 of DTM data collection.

During the reporting period, the number of migrants in Libya remained fairly stable (571,464 compared to 574,146 in Sep-Oct 2020) after substantial decreases in previous rounds following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Overall, IOM estimates that more than 80,000 migrants left Libya since the start of the pandemic, mainly to neighbouring countries.

The unemployment rate (23%), which remains slightly above pre-pandemic levels (17%) but lower than in June (29%), and the ease of some of the mobility restrictions are among the factors that may be contributing to only a marginal decrease of the migrant population stocks in Libya compared to previous rounds.

While still a threat, the rate of transmission of COVID-19 appears to be slowing and both Tripoli and Benghazi were classified as low intensity community transmission, according to WHO. However, WHO reports that testing had also decreased in the last two weeks of December.

The pandemic and hostile security and economic environments remain a challenge for migrants. In November and December, the number of migrants arriving from Libya (and Tunisia) and recorded in Italy and Malta increased compared to the same period in 2019 (from 14,876 individuals in 2019 to 36,435 individuals in 2020, less than half of those embarked from Libya).

Among the factors likely contributing to migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean is the negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in countries of origin as well as in Libya.

The majority of migrants interviewed by DTM (91%) reported that the main reason that motivated their decision to migrate was related to economic factors and the search for a (better) livelihood. Nearly three quarters of migrants reported that either insufficient income (47%) or lack of job opportunities (26%) in their country of origin was the core reason that drove them to migrate to Libya. In comparison, 17 per cent of respondents reported that they migrated to Libya mainly in search of livelihood opportunities abroad.

Despite the pandemic, migration patterns in Libya continue to be influenced heavily by geographical proximity and historical ties that extend beyond the boundaries of present-day Libya. Two thirds of migrants are from neighbouring countries: Niger (20%), Egypt (18%), Chad (15%) and Sudan (15%). A recent DTM study on migrants’ social networks highlighted that the majority of migrants reported having friends in Libya prior to migrating (54%) while a quarter had family (24%) and a third acquaintances (33%). However, a greater proportion of migrants from neighbouring countries reported having friends in Libya prior to departure than migrants from the Middle East, East and Horn of Africa and Southern Asia.

In line with a trend that has been consistent throughout the last year, the largest migrant populations were identified in the regions of Tripoli (16%), Ejdabia (12%), Misrata (10%), Azzawya (7%), Benghazi (7%) Murzuq (6%) and Sebha (6%).