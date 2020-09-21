Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 32 (July-August 2020)

SUMMARY

This report presents the findings of Round 32 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering the reporting period from July to August 2020. Following the suspension of hostilities in South Tripoli, a slow return of some displaced households was observed in Western Libya, although the lack of basic services combined with the presence of explosive remnants of war (ERW) and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in previously contested areas has so far hindered most displaced families from returning to their areas of origin. The number of returnees identified during this round of data collection increased from 456,728 to 493,716 returnees compared to the last round, with returns being observed primarily in Abusliem, Swani bin Adam, Al Azizya, Espeaa and parts of Ain Zara.