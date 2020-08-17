Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 31 | May - June 2020

MIGRANT VULNERABILITY AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The primary humanitarian needs of migrants identified through 2,263 interviews conducted with key informants across Libya in May and June 2020 are health services (80%), shelter (49%) and Non-Food Items (NFIs) (35%).

The map below shows the humanitarian priority needs reported per region. Critical food security needs were also identified through individual interviews with 1-in-3 migrants across Libya potentially being food insecure, please refer to the food security sub-section for more details.

The most common hurdle to fulfilling the humanitarian needs identified through the surveys were centered around the cost of services. The high cost of health care, housing, water as well as sanitation and hygiene items were mentioned as being the primary issues in fulfilling essential needs while the inability of migrants to access NFIs was highlighted as being the main challenge in this area of need. This is of concern as casual labour opportunities are dwindling and unemployment growing.

Key informants also reported that in addition to the high cost related to WASH, the lack of functioning water networks was the second most important challenge that migrants experienced. In April and May alone, the increasing number of attacks on water infrastructure has left around 2 million people in the Tripoli and central areas lacking water on several occasions.