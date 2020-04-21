Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 29 | January - February 2020

This report presents the findings of DTM Round 29 (January - February 2020) data collection, in which at least 653,800 migrants from over 40 countries of origin were identified in Libya. The majority of migrants (65%) were from neighbouring countries, especially Niger (135,530 migrants), Chad (103,291 migrants), Egypt (100,368 migrants) and Sudan (76,911 migrants). The substantial presence of migrants from neighbouring countries reflects the important influence of historical ties between communities across the Libyan borders and the role of geographical proximity in determining the dynamics of migration to Libya.