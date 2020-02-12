Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 28 | October - December 2019

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of DTM Round 28 (October - December 2019) data collection, in which at least 654,081 migrants from 40 countries of origin were identified in Libya. The majority of migrants identified (65%) were from countries neighbouring Libya, especially Niger (137,544 migrants), Chad (102,754 migrants), Egypt (99,938 migrants) and Sudan (74,609 migrants). This indicates that geographical proximity and historical cross-border connections, including well established migrant networks play a strong role in shaping the trends and dynamics of migration to Libya.

Migrants were identified in all 100 municipalities, within 567 communities (muhallas) in Libya. The largest migrant populations were identified in the Tripoli region (mantika) in Western Libya, followed by Murzuq region in Southern Libya, and Ejdabia region in Eastern Libya. For more details on geographical and regional analysis of migrant populations in Libya please refer to pages 7 and 8.

Although the majority of the over 21,000 migrants interviewed through DTM’s Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) in 2019 reported being employed (79%), substantial humanitarian needs and vulnerabilities were identified among unemployed migrants, recent arrivals and female migrants, while limited access to essential public services was reported as cross-cutting issue affecting the majority of Libya’s migrant population. Particularly access to health services emerged as a critical constraint with 74% of interviewed migrants reported having limited or no access to health services.

Furthermore, challenges related to WASH services and regular access to sufficient amounts of drinking water was particularly prevalent in Southern Libya, and more recently also in Western Libya where 25% of surveyed migrants indicated challenges related to access to water. The armed conflict in Western Libya, that started in April 2019 continues to negatively impact the situation of migrants in the affected and surrounding areas.

Concerning food insecurity, poor food consumption scores were observed primarily among recently arrived migrants, unemployed migrants and female migrants. For more information on vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs of migrants in Libya, please refer to page 6 to 8 of this report and DTM Libya’s 2019 Migrant Vulnerability and Humanitarian Needs Assessment.