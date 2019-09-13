13 Sep 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 26 | June - July 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original
OVERVIEW

CONTEXT

The 26th round of DTM data collection in Libya took place between 13 June and 04 August 2019. DTM identified at least 655,144 migrants currently present in Libya who originated from more than 39 countries. Migrants were identified in all 100 municipalities, within 559 communities.
Throughout the reporting period, the armed conflict in South Tripoli which started on 04 April 2019 continued with substantial impact on the situation of migrants in and surrounding conflict-affected areas.

Reportedly, the ongoing conflict increased the vulnerability of migrants present in these areas, led to decreases in reported work opportunities for migrants, exacerbated humanitarian needs and triggered movements of migrant groups to nearby areas in Western Libya. For more details, please refer to the situation update on Tripoli on page 5.

Furthermore, the tense security situation in Murzuq in Southern Libya, reportedly led movements of both migrants and host population to surrounding areas. Work opportunities for migrants were reported to be more limited in Southern Libya than in the previous round. Please refer to page 6 for more details.

Out of the total number of migrants identified, 602,216 individuals (92%) originated from 19 different African countries while 50,934 individuals (8%) came from 10 Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The top five nationalities identified were Nigerien, Egyptian, Chadian, Sudanese and Nigerian. Those nationalities represent 71% of the migrants identified in Libya.

