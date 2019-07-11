Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 25 | March-May 2019

SUMMARY

The 25th round of DTM data collection in Libya took place in March, April and May 2019. DTM identified at least 641,398 migrants who originated from more than 39 countries currently present in Libya. Migrants were identified in all 100 municipalities, within 565 communities. The armed conflict which started on 04 April 2019 in South Tripoli showed a substantial impact on the situation of migrants in and near conflict affected areas during the reporting period. More specifically, it increased the vulnerability of migrants present in these areas, triggered movements of migrant groups to nearby areas in Western Libya and also led to decreases in reported work opportunities for migrants.