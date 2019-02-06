Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 23 | November - December 2018

SUMMARY

In Round 23, DTM identified there to be at least 663,445 migrants in Libya. Migrants were identified in all baladiyas, within 571 communities and originated from more than 44 countries. Out of the total number of migrants identified, 623,529 individuals (94%) originate from 33 different African countries with 39,629 individuals (6%) from 10 Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The remaining 297 individuals were recorded with unknown/other country of origin. Out of the 633,655 individuals from Africa, 434,391 (70%) originate from Sub-Saharan countries and 189,138 individuals (30%) from North African countries.