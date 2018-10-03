03 Oct 2018

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 21 | July - August 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.91 MB)

OVERVIEW

MIGRANT BASELINE

The 21th round of data collection took place in July and August 2018. During this round a revised version of the data collection methodology was used to capture additional information on the needs and challenges migrants are facing.

DTM identified there to be at least 669,176 migrants in Libya. Migrants were identified in all baladiyas, within 554 communities and originated from more than 41 countries.

As displayed in the maps on page 5-6, out of the total number of migrants identified, 630,907 individuals (94%) originate from 31 different African countries with 38,030 individuals (6%) from 9 Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The remaining 239 individuals were recorded with unknown/other country of origin.

The top five nationalities identified were Nigerien, Egyptian, Chadian, Sudanese and Nigerian, together these nationalities account for up to 69% of Libya’s migrant population.

Out of the 630,907 individuals from Africa, 438,294 (65%) originate from Sub-Saharan countries and 192,613 individuals (29%) from North African countries.

60% of both African and Asian migrants were identified in Libya’s western mantikas, with the highest concentration in Tripoli and surrounding areas. Other identified migrants were split between East and South (21.5% and 18.5% respectively).

However, the South hosts 20% of African migrants identified, while only few Asian and Middle-Eastern migrants were identified there (only 1% of Asian and Middle-Eastern migrants in Libya were identified in the South).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.