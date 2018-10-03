Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya’s Migrant Report: Round 21 | July - August 2018

OVERVIEW

MIGRANT BASELINE

The 21th round of data collection took place in July and August 2018. During this round a revised version of the data collection methodology was used to capture additional information on the needs and challenges migrants are facing.

DTM identified there to be at least 669,176 migrants in Libya. Migrants were identified in all baladiyas, within 554 communities and originated from more than 41 countries.

As displayed in the maps on page 5-6, out of the total number of migrants identified, 630,907 individuals (94%) originate from 31 different African countries with 38,030 individuals (6%) from 9 Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The remaining 239 individuals were recorded with unknown/other country of origin.

The top five nationalities identified were Nigerien, Egyptian, Chadian, Sudanese and Nigerian, together these nationalities account for up to 69% of Libya’s migrant population.

Out of the 630,907 individuals from Africa, 438,294 (65%) originate from Sub-Saharan countries and 192,613 individuals (29%) from North African countries.

60% of both African and Asian migrants were identified in Libya’s western mantikas, with the highest concentration in Tripoli and surrounding areas. Other identified migrants were split between East and South (21.5% and 18.5% respectively).

However, the South hosts 20% of African migrants identified, while only few Asian and Middle-Eastern migrants were identified there (only 1% of Asian and Middle-Eastern migrants in Libya were identified in the South).