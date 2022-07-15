Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 41 (February - April 2022)

This IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report presents the data and findings on internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees between February 2021 – April 2022, representing round 41 of the DTM Mobility Tracking in Libya. The trend of return of IDPs to their places of origin and the resulting decrease in the number of people displaced observed since the October 2020 ceasefire continued, with 680,772 individuals previously displaced returned to their places of origin, while 159,996 IDPs still identified as displaced by end of April 2022. This accounts for a 49 per cent reduction in the number of people internally displaced in Libya since the October 2020 ceasefire (when 316,415 IDPs were reported)