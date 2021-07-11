Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 36 (March - April 2021)

OVERVIEW OF DISPLACEMENT IN LIBYA

This report presents the findings of round 36 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering March – April 2021. The reporting period also marks two years since the start of 2019 western Libya armed conflict and six months from the October 2020 permanent ceasefire agreement.

As the security situation continued to be stable, by end of April 2021, no new displacements were reported as the trend of previously displaced families returning to their places of origin continued. The number of returnees identified during the reporting period increased to 642,408 individuals, compared to 623,219 returnees reported in the previous round’s report.

Whereas a corresponding decline in the number of IDPs in Libya was observed, as the total number of IDPs reduced to 223,949 by April 2021 from 245,483 identified during the previous round.

The current displacement dynamics, in terms of the number of people displaced, shows that the prevalent displacement trend is on course to reflect pre-April 2019 situation where the number of IDPs in Libya was on decline (see figure 1: displacement and return timeline). If the security situation remains stable a further decline in the number of individuals displaced is expected in the months to come as previously displaced families return to their places of origin.

Protracted Displacement:

However, further analysis shows that the decline in IDP figures and increase in return is largely driven by spontaneous return of IDPs displaced since April 2019 from the armed conflict affected areas in Tripoli and Aljfara regions (mantika). Despite this recent increase in return a significant proportion of IDP population in Libya is facing protracted displacement due to damaged houses and infrastructure in their places of origin.