Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 35 (January - February 2021)

Overview

This report presents the findings of round 35 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering January – February 2021. During the reporting period, an increasing number of previously displaced families returned to their places of origin as the security situation continued to be stable while the political process continued towards implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum roadmap.

The number of returnees identified during this round of data collection increased to 623,219 returnees, compared to 604,965 returnees reported in the previous round. In line with the increases in returnees, the number of IDPs identified in Libya decreased to 245,483 individuals in Round 35 (see figure 1).

Due to the significant increase of spontaneous returns to areas that often lack adequate access to livelihoods and basic services, DTM started implementing a pilot of the Return Index in Libya to better understand conditions in locations of return; Preliminary findings of several locations with high returnee presence where pilot implementation has been concluded are presented in this report. A full roll-out of the return index component across all locations of return, including severity modelling between assessed locations, is planned for Round 36.

Furthermore, beginning in 2021, DTM also included additional indicators on COVID-19 pandemic in displacement settings under the Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment part of the Mobility Tracking. Pages 11 to 13 present the findings on awareness levels, public health and social measures in place at municipality level, and impact of COVID-19 on other public services at municipality level, and impact of COVID-19 on other public services at community level.