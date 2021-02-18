Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 34 | (November - December 2020)

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of round 34 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering November and December 2020. During the reporting period, the security situation remained stable as the ceasefire continued to hold, resulting in an increasing number of previously displaced families returning to their places of origin in Western Libya.

The number of returnees identified during this round of data collection increased from 567,802 returnees identified in round 33 to 604,965 returnees in round 34 (+37,163 individuals). Correspondingly, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya decreased from 316,415 individuals reported in round 33 to 278,177 IDPs by the end of December 2020.

Most of the new returnees were recorded in the Tripoli region. More specifically, the number of returnees in different municipalities in and around the capital increased by more than 33,000 individuals to a total of 147,225 returnees. The municipalities of Abusliem and Ain Zara accounted for most new returnees observed since the last round (89% of all new returnees identified in this round of data collection).

However, substantial challenges related to the limited provision of essential services, such as intermittent electricity and water supply, remain an issue in the areas of return. This reduction in service provision has been exacerbated by additional infrastructural damage as a result of recent conflict. In November, two pumps of the Great Man-Made River were destroyed near Brak al-Shati, bringing the total of wells that have been affected by attacks over the last two years to 151 which has negatively impacted water supply and security in Tripoli and north-western Libya.

Additionally, war damage to houses and property are challenges to IDP return. In a rapid assessment conducted with spontaneously returned families during the previous round in South Tripoli (Qasr Ben Gashir), only one fifth (19%) of interviewed families reported no damage to their housing, while the majority (58%) reported minor to moderate damage and 23% indicated that their houses had been severely damaged by the armed conflict.

Furthermore, the presence of unexploded ordnances continues to pose a substantial risk, both to returning IDPs as well as non-displaced population in South Tripoli.