Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 33 | (September - October 2020)

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of round 33 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering September – October 2020. During the reporting period, the cessation of hostilities and progress made towards peace resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the conflicting sides, as a result an increasing number of previously displaced families returned to their places of origin in Western Libya due to improved security situation.

The number of returnees identified during this round of data collection increased from 493,716 returnees identified in round 32 to 567,802 returnees in round 33.

During round 33 the number of returnees identified in Tripoli region increased by 32,251 individuals to a total of 114,137 returnees with the municipalities of Abusliem and Ain Zara accounting for most new returnees. Similarly, the number of returnees in municipalities in Aljfara region south of Tripoli (e.g. Swani Bin Adam, Espeaa, Aziziya, Suq al Khamees) increased by 57,400 to a total of 86,370 returnees.

As a significant proportion of these returnees had returned to their houses in the previously conflict affected municipalities of Qasr Bin Ghasheer, Espeaa, and Swani Bin Adam in Aljfara, and in the Tripoli municipalities of Abusliem and Ain Zara’s southern areas, DTM initiated a rapid returnee household survey in one area of return (Qasr Ben Gashir) to better understand the return dynamics and challenges faced by returning IDPs in their places of origin. Initial findings from this quick returnee household survey are also covered in this report (see page 12). Most notably, only one fifth (19%) of interviewed families reported no damage to their housing, while the majority (58%) reported minor to moderate damage and 23% indicated that their houses had been severely damaged by the armed conflict. Limited public services, such as intermittent electricity and water supply, where also highlighted as key challenges.

During the months of September - October 2020 the trend of decline in new displacements observed in the previous round of data collection continued. As a result due to returns the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya decreased from 392,241 individuals reported in round 32 to 316,415 IDPs identified to be still displaced in round 33. Figure 1 shows the DTM Libya displacement timeline.

Furthermore, this report also includes a summary of COVID-19 related findings from IOM’s consultations with IDPs and members of the host communities in sixteen municipalities in Libya, conducted on behalf of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement (see page 6).