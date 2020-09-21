Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 32 | (July-August 2020)

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of Round 32 of the Mobility Tracking component of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme, covering the reporting period from July to August 2020.

During the reporting period, a substantial decline in reported instances of armed conflict was observed in Libya (see page 6).

Following the suspension of hostilities in South Tripoli, a slow return of some displaced households was observed in Western Libya, although the lack of basic services combined with the presence of explosive remnants of war (ERW) and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in previously contested areas has so far hindered most displaced families from returning to their areas of origin. The number of returnees identified during this round of data collection increased from 456,728 to 493,716 returnees compared to the last round, with returns being observed primarily in Abusliem, Swani bin Adam, Al Azizya, Espeaa and parts of Ain Zara.

Correspondingly, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya decreased from 425,714 IDPs to 392,241 IDPs in Round 31 in line with observed returns.

The number of returnees in Tripoli region increased by 3,694 families (18,471 individuals) with the municipalities of Abusliem and Ain Zara accounting for most new returnees, despite the presence of hazards such as explosive remnants of war (ERW) and unexploded ordnance (UXO), and lack of electricity supply in several parts of these neighborhoods.

Similarly, different areas in the municipalities of Swani Bin Adam and Al Aziziya also saw a significant rise in the number of previously displaced families returning to their places of origin.

During the months of July and August 2020 a decline in new displacements was also observed as the frontlines of the conflict that had previously moved towards Sirt remained stable without major instances of armed conflict being reported.

DTM’s Mobility Tracking Round 32 marks the first data collection round in over a year where the trend of increasing displacement was reversed as the previously stagnant figure of returns saw a significant increase. Figure 1 below shows the DTM Libya displacement timeline.