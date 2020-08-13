Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 31 | (May-June 2020)

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of Round 31 of the Mobility Tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Libya, covering the reporting period from May to June 2020.

In Round 31, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya increased from 401,836 to 425,714 IDPs. New displacements during the reporting period were primarily driven by increased insecurity in western Libya related to armed conflict and change of control over territory. During May and June 2020 IDPs from the areas of Tarhuna and Sirt displaced to various municipalities of Eastern Libya.

In the context of ongoing armed conflict in western Libya since April 2019, and the protracted cases of previously displaced households, the municipalities of Tripoli region (mantika) collectively host more than 105,000 IDPs.

During Round 31 data collection period, several IDP families returned to their places of origin including 1,045 individuals previously displaced who returned to their places of origin in Tripoli region.

IDPs returning to their places of origin in Ain Zara municipality, and in the neighbourhoods of Salah Eddin and Al Hadba in southern Tripoli continue to face challenges with regards to presence of unexploded ordinance (UXOs) and explosive remnants of war (ERWs), in addition to disruption of power supply due to damaged electricity transmission lines.

During the reporting period, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Libya also increased significantly, as public health measures including widespread restrictions on movement and mobility also resulted in increased negative scocio-economic consequences for vulnerable people on the move.2 During the June Covid-19 Mobility Tracking, 86% of the assessed municipalities' key informants reported that residents including IDPs and host community members were negatively affected to some extent due to the restrictions on movement and curfews.

In terms of health services, DTM Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment's (MSLA) key informant data on health facilities’ distribution by region in Libya highlights critical structural issues and gaps. In 43 municipalities a lack of functional hospitals was reported. For life saving clinical management of critical Covid-19 patients only hospitals with fully functional intensive or critical care units may be considered to provide adequate level of care, and therefore lack of hospitals in 43% municipalities of Libya is a critical gap that should be considered in any potential Covid-19 response plan.