Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 38 (July - September 2021)

KEY FINDINGS

Round 38 (July - September 2021)

IDPs

199,949 IDPs in Libya

87% were displaced due to the deterioration of the security situation

81% of IDPs live in self-paid rented accommodation

Returnees

648,317 returnees in Libya

95% returned to their places of origin due to improved security situation

89% of returnees live in their previous homes

OVERVIEW OF DISPLACEMENT IN LIBYA

This report presents the IDP and returnee data collected between July – September 2021. The data and findings represent Round 38 of the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s (DTM) Mobility Tracking in Libya.

A year since the ceasefire agreement signed on 23 October 2021, the general security situation in Libya has remained stable, with no new mass displacements reported during this year while the trend of previously displaced families returning to their places of origin continued. Since June 2020, when the highest figure of IDPs in Libya was recorded with over 425,000 individuals displaced from their homes, until September 2021, over half of all families previously displaced have now returned to their places of origin. However, by the end of September 2021, 199,949 individuals were still displaced in Libya despite the cessation of hostilities and improvements in the general security situation. This indicates that while the overall humanitarian situation has improved, Libya remains remains in the post-crisis stage of transition and recovery.

The number of returnees identified during the reporting period increased to 648,317 individuals, compared to 643,123 returnees reported during the previous round. Return of displaced families to their places of origin has continued, albeit at a slower rate, indicating that the most vulnerable families affected by the armed conflict, and those who cannot recover the pre-crises levels of household wellbeing and socio-economic capacities remain displaced.

Several challenges such as lack of security or social cohesion in the places of origin, damaged infrastructure, unavailability of basic services and destroyed houses that are uninhabitable upon return need to be addressed to encourage further return of displaced families or to enable them to access other durable solutions.

Round 38 findings also highlight a few other improvements in the general situation in Libya such as fewer municipalities reporting irregular supply of essential medicines compared to last year, indicating improvements in the medical supply chain (see page 11 for the trend).