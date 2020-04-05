Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 29 | January - February 2020

KEY FINDINGS

IDPs

373,709: IDPs in Libya

96% were displaced due to the deterioration of the security situation

59% of IDPs live in self-paid rented accommodation

Returnees

448,573: Returnees in Libya

Decline in returns observed due to lack of security

83% of returnees live in their previous homes

OVERVIEW

This report presents the findings of Round 29 of the mobility tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Libya, covering the reporting period from January to February 2020.

In Round 29, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya increased from 355,762 IDPs to 373,709 IDPs. New displacements during the reporting period were primarily due to continued armed conflict in western Libya and floods in Eastern Libya in Tobruk and surrounding areas in February*. Towards the end of the data collection cycle intensification in the conflict was reported in the areas of Sirt and Abu Gurayn, resulting in the displacement of over 4,650 individuals to surrounding areas. For further details on displacement from Abu Gurayn and from parts of Sirt please refer to page 7.

The sustained use of air strikes and artillery shelling in the vicinity of areas inhabited by civilians continues to negatively impact the safety and lives of the civilian population in southern Tripoli region (mantika) and other conflict-areas in Western Libya. The protracted conflict that started on 04 April 2019 has resulted in the new displacement of at least 201,168 individuals over the past year as the number of IDPs in Libya increased from 172,541 prior to the onset of hostilities in Round 24 to 373,709 IDPs in Round 29) Displacement was not only observed from Tripoli and surrounding areas, but also from Murzuq in Southern Libya and, more recently, other conflict-affected areas in Western Libya such as Abu Gurayn and Sirt. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas of conflict remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter.

Overall, the Tripoli region (mantika) currently hosts the largest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. In the context of ongoing armed conflict in and around south Tripoli since April 2019, and the protracted cases of previously displaced households, the municipalities of Tripoli region collectively host almost 97,000 IDPs. In Round 29 no significant return movements were reported, as IDPs return to their places of origin continued to be constrained by the ongoing armed conflict and its associated insecurity in their places of origin.