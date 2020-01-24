24 Jan 2020

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 28 | November - December 2019

KEY FINDINGS (ROUND 28)

IDPs

  • 355,672: Total number of IDPs in Libya 　　
  • 97% were displaced due to the deterioration of the security situation
  • 60% of IDPs live in self-paid rented accommodation

Returnees

  • 447,707: Total number of returnees in Libya 　　
  • Decline in returns observed due to lack of security 　　
  • 83% of returnees live in their previous homes

Overview

This report presents the findings of Round 28 of the mobility tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Libya, covering the reporting period from November to December 2019.

In Round 28, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified in Libya increased from 343,180 IDPs to 355,762 IDPs. New displacements during the reporting period were primarily due to continued armed conflict in western Libya (Tripoli mantika and surrounding regions).

The sustained use of air strikes and artillery shelling in the vicinity of areas inhabited by civilians continues to negatively impact the safety and lives of the civilian population in southern Tripoli region (mantika) and surrounding areas. Since the start of armed conflict in South Tripoli on 04 April 2019, over 149,000 individuals have been displaced to relatively safer neighborhoods around Tripoli, the Nafusa mountains and along the coastal line in Western Libya. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas of conflict remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. For more information on displacements from Tripoli, please refer to page 6.

Following the escalation of the security situation in Murzuq at the beginning of August, over 28,000 individuals were displaced in the following weeks to other locations in Southern Libya, such as Wadi Etba, Sabha, Ubari, Tragan, Wadi Alshati and Al Gatroun, but also to more distant locations in Western and Eastern Libya. While humanitarian assistance to a number of vulnerable IDP families from Murzuq has been delivered, there still remains a gap and unmet humanitarian needs for IDPs from Murzuq, especially in Ubari, Wadi al Shati, and Al-Jufra.

Overall, the Tripoli region (mantika) currently hosts the largest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. In the context of ongoing armed conflict in and around south Tripoli since April 2019, and the protracted cases of previously displaced households, the municipalities of Tripoli collectively host almost 79,000 IDPs. In Round 28 the decline in return movements identified over the previous rounds continued, indicating that the current crisis poses a critical obstacle for IDPs to return to their areas of origin.

