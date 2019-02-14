Desk Review of Shelter and NFI Studies in Libya (December 2018)

Introduction

As of October 2018, 187,423 people remain internally displaced in Libya as a result of ongoing conflict and insecurity, and between 2016 and 2018, 403,978 formerly displaced Libyans returned to their previous homes. The destruction of housing and lack of shelter options have led to housing shortages and to an increase in rental prices. The need for housing is a critical issue in urban areas in and around the major cities, exacerbating the difficulties in securing affordable accommodation and putting an increasing number of households at risk of eviction.

According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Libya, 292,000 people throughout the country are in need of shelter assistance. Households with needs in shelter often have overlapping needs across multiple sectors. The 2018 Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) showed that 14% of internally displaced person (IDP) households had simultaneous unmet needs in shelter and protection, while more than 16% of returnee households demonstrated simultaneous unmet needs in shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health.

As there is little up-to-date information about shelter and non-food items (NFIs) in Libya, REACH, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) conducted a desk review to draw a picture of the available data on the sector published between 2017 and 2018 and to identify possible information gaps. The desk review, conducted in December 2018, is comprised of 14 documents and was limited to 2017 and 2018 sources in order to capture the most recent information on shelter and NFIs in Libya. Nevertheless, given the fast-changing nature of the conflict, some of these sources might be outdated. The main challenge of gathering information from different sources is to draw conclusions based on comparison between various assessments, as they often differ in geographical scope, time of data collection and methods.

This desk review is arranged around three main themes: shelter, access to energy, and NFIs. Specifically, the shelter section includes information about shelter type and occupancy agreement, housing, land and property rights and damage to shelters. While the NFIs section provide information about availability and affordability of NFIs. The information presented is sometimes at the national level and sometimes at the municipality level, depending on the focus of the assessment reports reviewed. Particular attention was given to Benghazi as more up-to-date information is available, and also given the fact that the city hosts a large number of IDPs and of returnees.