Deeply Shocked by Discovery of Multiple Mass Graves in Libya, Secretary-General Calls for Thorough, Transparent Investigation

SG/SM/20123

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by the discovery of multiple mass graves in recent days, the majority of them in Tarhouna.

The Secretary-General calls for a thorough and transparent investigation, and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. In particular, he calls on the authorities to secure the mass graves, identify the victims, establish causes of death and return the bodies to next of kin. The United Nations has offered support in this regard.

The Secretary-General once again reminds all parties to the conflict in Libya of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate end to the fighting in Libya in order to save lives and end civilian suffering. He welcomes the resumption of the work of the Libyan Joint Military Commission and hopes that a ceasefire will be agreed soon.

For information media. Not an official record.