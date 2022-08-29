Deeply concerned by reported deadly clashes in Libya, Secretary-General calls for immediate cessation of violence, dialogue to address political impasse

SG/SM/21426

27 AUGUST 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with deep concern reports of violent clashes in Tripoli causing civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Tripoli. He urges the Libyan parties to engage in a genuine dialogue to address the ongoing political impasse and not to use force to resolve their differences. He further calls on the parties to protect civilians and refrain from taking any actions that could escalate tensions and deepen divisions.

The United Nations remains ready to provide good offices and mediation to help Libyan actors chart a way out of the political deadlock, which is increasingly threatening Libya’s hard-won stability.

