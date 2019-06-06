06 Jun 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 6 June 2019 - Libya, Iraq

Libya

We have received reports that a field hospital in Al-Swani in Libya’s Tripoli District was hit by shelling today, injuring a doctor and two paramedics. Details of this incident are still being verified.

Two more ambulances were also hit this week, resulting in the complete destruction of one ambulance, though no casualties were reported.

This brings the number of health worker casualties since the start of hostilities in April to 6 people killed and 10 injured. Sixteen ambulances have been damaged or destroyed and three health facilities have also been fully evacuated due to the conflict.

This high incident rate is of deep concern and humanitarians continue to call on the parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law. Medical personnel trying to reach and assist casualties must be respected and protected in all circumstances, as must medical facilities and transportation.

Iraq

Our humanitarian colleagues are concerned about the impact on people’s livelihoods that dozens of incidents of farmland in Iraq being set on fire may have.

Nearly 50 cases of presumed arson have been reported since May, mostly in Salah al-Din, Ninewa, Kirkuk and Diya.

In Ninewa’s Sinjar district alone, thousands of acres of wheat fields have burned this week, destroying the main source of income for several hundred families who had previously been displaced by the conflict with Da’esh. That group has claimed responsibility for some of the fires.

Authorities are facing difficulties extinguishing the fires due to the scope of the fires, coupled with high winds and hot weather conditions.

