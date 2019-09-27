27 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 September 2019 - Libya

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

excerpt

Libya

And turning to Libya and refugees. A group of 66 vulnerable refugees was evacuated from Libya to Rwanda yesterday evening on a flight chartered by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This was the first group of refugees to be moved under the Emergency Transit Mechanism, which was recently set up by the Government of Rwanda, UNHCR and the African Union. The entire group had been granted asylum-seeker status, pending an assessment of their refugee claim by UNHCR. Nearly a third of them were children, most of whom were accompanied and traveling without a family member or parent. A second evacuation flight is expected in the coming weeks as UNHCR continues every effort to get vulnerable refugees in Libya out of harm’s way.

