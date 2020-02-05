Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 January 2020 - Libya, Central African Republic

Libya

Turning to Libya, despite political efforts and commitments, civilians continue to suffer the brunt of the fighting in and around Tripoli.

Yesterday, two more children were killed in shelling on the residential neighbourhood of al-Karamiya al-Sharqiya in Tripoli. The medical team trying to rescue those injured in the attacks were themselves affected by shelling near a local hospital.

This is the third attack to affect health personnel and facilities this year — two health workers have been killed and five others injured in such attacks since the beginning of the year. That’s according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Around 749,000 people are estimated to be in areas impacted by clashes in and around Tripoli, including almost 345,000 people in frontline areas.

Humanitarians continue to call on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to avoid the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Where access and capacities allow, humanitarian partners continue to provide assistance to the internally displaced, to returnees, migrants, refugees and other vulnerable and conflict-affected groups.

The Libya Humanitarian Needs Overview for 2020 was published last week and estimates that 900,000 people are in need of assistance in Libya. This is over 13 per cent of Libya’s population.

Central African Republic

In a press conference in Bangui, in the capital of the Central African Republic, the Government and the UN Peacekeeping Mission (MINUSCA) have reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the peace agreement that was signed on 6 February 2019, so just about a year ago — exactly a year ago tomorrow.

The Mission highlighted progress achieved in the past year, but also urged armed groups — some of whom are still committing violations and human rights abuses — to honour their commitments under the peace agreement.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to work with the guarantors - the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Government and other partners — to implement the Agreement and to protect civilian population.