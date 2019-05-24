24 May 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 May 2019 - Libya

from UN Department of Public Information
A note from Libya: Our humanitarian colleagues there are deeply concerned by the deaths of two more first responders in the line of duty yesterday, when two clearly marked armoured ambulance vehicles were struck by shelling in Tripoli. One doctor was killed when the first ambulance was struck. The second ambulance was struck while trying to recover casualties from the first attack, killing one paramedic and injuring three more people on board. This brings the number of health workers killed since the start of the current clashes to six, with seven more injured, while 14 ambulances have been either damaged or destroyed. Also, two health facilities were struck by shelling. Civilian displacement has continued to surge, with over 82,000 people now displaced as a result of the clashes, and that’s according to our colleagues at the UN migration agency.

