Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Libya - Syria - Yemen (13 July 2020)

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 13 July 2020

Libya: Humanitarian update

The UN remains concerned about the military build-up around Sirt and its potential impact on the civilian population.

While active hostilities have ceased, the situation in southern Tripoli remains precarious due to explosive hazards left behind by withdrawing forces.

More than 148 people have been affected by explosive hazards as they sought to return home or to clear the mine-infected areas. Thus far, 52 people have died and 96 have been injured, including civilians and mine clearance operators.

The humanitarian community has reached about 34,000 people, who were affected or displaced by military escalations near Tarhuna and Sirt in June, with food, hygiene kits and other household items, as well as health supplies and health services.

Across Libya, about 430,000 people are now internally displaced.

In addition, Libya continues to report increasing COVID-19 cases, with 1,512 confirmed cases and 40 deaths as of 12 July. The south, which accounts for only 8 per cent of Libya’s population, represents nearly half of all infections and two thirds of all deaths.

Across Libya, the capacity to test, trace and treat people remains extremely low and with services concentrated mainly in Tripoli and Benghazi. Shortages of equipment and supplies, which are particularly acute in the south, exist across the country, compounded by global shortages.

